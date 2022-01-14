Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic is set to stay at Fiorentina due to the £58 million price tag deterring potential suitors.

Mikel Arteta of the Emirates is one of a number of managers interested in the exciting Serb striker, as are Spurs, Juventus, and Inter Milan.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, is playing hardball and refusing to budge, despite the fact that the player’s contract expires in 18 months.

Vlahovic is a good option after scoring 20 goals for Fiorentina this season and 21 goals in 37 Serie A games last season.

As tensions rise, Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso has slammed Vlahovic’s agents.

“The more I live here, with this crazy sport, the more I realize how screwed up it is,” Commisso said of Vlahovic’s refusal to sign a new contract.

Vlahovic has been offered a five-year contract worth £34 million by Fiorentina, but he would demand £15 million per season if he moved to the Premier League.

“We are actively considering what to do,” Commisso said in an interview with the Financial Times.

“This is where he blossomed.”

And, whatever happens, he should thank the club that helped him get to where he is.”

Despite Arsenal’s interest, Vlahovic has stated that he prefers to remain in Italy.

Nikola Milenkovic, a fellow Serb with Fiorentina, is a defensive target for Newcastle but will cost £37.5 million.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are rumored to be interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Filip Kostic in January.

Mikel Arteta, the club’s manager, is looking to strengthen his midfield, especially with Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny away at the African Cup of Nations.

Renato Sanches of Lille has been mentioned, as has Youri Tielemens of Leicester.

