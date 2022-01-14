Arsenal team news: After Xhaka’s red card, White and Patino are in contention to start against Tottenham.

Arsenal team news: After Xhaka’s red card, White and Patino are in contention for a starting spot against Tottenham.

With Albert Sambi Lokonga the only available specialist central midfielder in Arsenal’s squad on Sunday, Mikel Arteta will have to be inventive with his starting lineup.

Due to injuries, suspension, and the Africa Cup of Nations, Mikel Arteta may have to be creative when selecting his central midfield partnership for Sunday’s north London derby against Tottenham.

Albert Sambi Lokonga is currently the only specialist central midfielder in Arsenal’s first-team squad who is expected to play against Spurs.

Emile Smith Rowe has missed the last two matches due to a groin injury, and Martin Odegaard tested positive for Covid earlier this week.

Granit Xhaka, who would have likely partnered Lokonga in midfield on Sunday, was sent off for the second time this season in the Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool on Thursday.

After receiving a straight red, the 29-year-old will serve a three-game suspension.

Despite not being listed in Arsenal’s first-team squad on their website, promising 18-year-old Charlie Patino, who made his senior debut and first professional start against Nottingham Forest last weekend, could be thrown into the action.

Given Patino’s talent, it would be a baptism of fire for the academy graduate, who has yet to play in the Premier League.

Arteta may have to fill the void with a central defender if that option is not available.

While breaking up the Ben White-Gabriel Magalhaes axis in the heart of the backline would be a pain, White has played in midfield before, according to WhoScored. He did so seven times for Brighton last season.

Because of his tenacity and ball-winning ability, White would be a better fit for Xhaka than Patino.

If Arteta does not want to disrupt his first-choice defensive pairing, he could start Calum Chambers in the Premier League for the first time.

The 26-year-old has only made two league appearances this season, both as a substitute.

He has, like White, previously played in the competition as a central midfielder, doing so on a regular basis while on loan at Fulham in the Premier League.

