Arsenal transfer news LIVE: New captain, Aubameyang STRIPPED, Smith Rowe injury update

LIVE Arsenal transfer news: New captain, Aubameyang STRIPPED from captaincy, Smith Rowe injury update

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG is no longer captain of Arsenal, and his future at the club is uncertain.

The captain was dropped for a disciplinary violation and did not play in the 3-0 win over Southampton.

“Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday’s match against West Ham United,” Arsenal confirmed in a statement.

We expect all of our players, especially our captain, to follow the rules and standards that we have established.

We’ve also got the latest on Raheem Sterling and Nicholas Pepe from the Emirates.

EXPECTATIONS ARE EXTREMELY HIGH.

Paul Merson has made his prediction for West Ham’s Wednesday match against Arsenal.

“Wow, what a game this could turn out to be!” he said. “West Ham played extremely well against Burnley, but they were unable to score.”

“Arsenal will go above West Ham in the Premier League standings if they win this game, which is incredible considering where the two teams were just a few weeks ago.”

“I believe Arsenal will win this game because they will take advantage of their home advantage.

“West Ham appear tired at times and rely too heavily on a small group of players, which has begun to show in recent weeks.

“I don’t believe Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will return to the team right away.”

“Mikel Arteta punished him by not including him in the matchday squad for the Premier League match against Southampton, so I’d be surprised if he was named in the starting XI for this one.”

Arsenal 2-1 West Ham United (prediction).

‘THINGS HAVE CHANGED,’ says the narrator.

In the wake of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s poor form and disciplinary issues, Arsenal legend Sol Campbell has spoken out.

“It’s one of his (Aubameyang’s) biggest misses where he hit the post against Newcastle, and with his quality, you’d expect him to knock that in,” Campbell said on David Seaman’s podcast Seaman Says.

