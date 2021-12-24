Arsenal transfer rumours: 5 targets, weak areas in the squad, and players who could leave in January

Arsenal could have a busy January due to Aubameyang’s uncertain future and a couple of Afcon absentees.

Arsenal is a club of extremes, and following a blip in early December, there is a renewed sense of optimism at the Emirates following recent results.

That could change in January, when Arsenal travels to Manchester City, Liverpool twice in the EFL Cup semi-finals, and Tottenham away, but for now, the youngsters are doing just fine, having risen from the bottom of the Premier League table to fourth in just three months.

Summer signings have come to a close.

Aaron Ramsdale has firmly established himself as the starter, Ben White is a near-constant presence on defense, and Takehiro Tomiyasu has defied doubts about his ability with a string of impressive performances.

But there are still decisions to be made, and manager Mikel Arteta will consult with technical director Edu to see if a personnel change would help or hinder their push for fourth place.

Ramsdale, White, Gabriel, and Tomiyasu have all started 15 Premier League matches in a row for Arteta, and since returning from injury, Kierney has displaced Nuno Tavares at left-back to reclaim his place among the regulars.

This has given Arsenal a sense of security.

During October and November, they kept four clean sheets in a row, and shutouts against Southampton and West Ham helped them bounce back from defeats to Manchester United and Everton.

Rob Holding would likely replace Gabriel or White if they were to go down, but defensive reinforcements may be required, especially with the possibility of Covid absences on top of any injuries.

In central midfield, the same could be said.

Behind Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka are the fancied pairing, but Arteta may feel an upgrade is required, with Mohamed Elneny and Albert Sambi Lokonga the current back-up options.

And what about up front? Well, there could be quite a change on the way…

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is no longer captain, having been stripped of the armband after one too many disciplinary issues, and this could spell the end of his Arsenal career, as he has been frozen out in recent games.

Arsenal is willing to listen, according to ESPN.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Arsenal transfer rumours: 5 targets, areas of squad weakness and players who might leave in January