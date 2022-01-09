Arsenal verdict: In the wake of Arteta’s striker woes, Nketiah could be the Gunners’ future striker, but he needs help or he’ll have to leave.

Arsenal verdict: In the wake of Arteta’s striker woes, Nketiah could be the Gunners’ future striker, but he’ll need support or he’ll have to leave.

Arsenal has a real problem with Eddie Nketiah, as their FA Cup loss to Nottingham Forest demonstrated.

The 22-year-old striker is refusing to sign a new contract after his current deal expires at the end of the season.

Brighton, Crystal Palace, and Bayer Leverkusen are all interested in Nketiah.

The young forward has a promising future ahead of him.

Arsenal, on the other hand, appears to have a bleak future up front.

For disciplinary reasons, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was stripped of his captaincy, and he is said to have been told he has no future at the club.

In Nketiah’s absence, Alexandre Lacazette has impressed, but his contract expires on June 30.

Gabriel Martinelli is becoming more active, but his strengths appear to be on the left wing, as he lacked an end product on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta could be tempted to enter the transfer market this month or even in the summer, with Dusan Vlahovic appearing to be his top priority.

Nketiah, on the other hand, is a completely different story.

With 71 appearances in all competitions for the first-team at the age of 22, he already has a lot of experience.

This season, Arteta has restricted the former Leeds loanee to cup competitions.

However, he’s been prolific in the Carabao Cup, scoring five goals in three games, including a hat-trick in a 5-1 thrashing of Sunderland in the quarter-finals.

Nketiah, of course, wants to play regular first-team league football.

He’s too old to be labeled a “wonderkid,” but he’s also too old to sit on the bench.

Arsenal are in need of a striker in the future, and Arteta is clearly a fan of Nketiah.

After all, his boss wants to lock him into a new long-term contract.

Perhaps Arteta chose Nketiah over Lacazette to rest the Frenchman for the upcoming games against Liverpool and Tottenham.

But, with the Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool not until Thursday, it’s not unreasonable to believe the Spaniard was attempting to persuade Nketiah of his worth.

During the early stages of the game against Nottingham Forest, Nketiah was left isolated up front as the Gunners attacked down the flanks.

Martin Odegaard drifted too deep and too wide for much of the first half, while Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli looked lively but struggled to get the ball into central areas.

Nketiah looked sprightly when he got the ball, showing good pace, good touches, and a willingness to spray passes to his teammates.

He left a lot to be desired in terms of finishing, nodding a little…

