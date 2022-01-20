Arsenal verdict: Kieran Tierney is overshadowed by fellow Scot Andrew Robertson as Liverpool book their place in the final at Wembley.

On the same pitch, TWO Scotsmen are vying for a place in a major English cup final.

Holyrood gets a big thumbs up.

Okay, it was just the Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg face-off between opposing left backs Andrew Robertson and Kieran Tierney.

Graeme Souness, Charlie Nicholas, and Kenny Dalgish aren’t nearly as exciting as them.

However, it’s the kind of football achievement that won’t go unnoticed north of the border, where putting your boots on the right feet is an excuse for a celebration p*** up.

For their national team, Robertson and Tierney frequently line up together in defense.

But, with a place at Wembley on the line, it was time to see who handled the pressure better at the Emirates.

This season, Robertson, Liverpool’s crusading and fiery fullback, has only lost one game for his club and one for his country.

Liverpool didn’t win during his three-game suspension over Christmas, which highlights his influence and importance to manager Jurgen Klopp.

According to the SFA, he ranks 25th among Scotland’s all-time greats, sandwiched between fellow tartan luminaries Andy Goram and Kenny Miller.

He’s ingrained in the Liverpool squad and has firmly established himself as Scotland’s left back.

And he has no reason to fear losing it to his Arsenal counterpart anytime soon.

Tierney struggled to emerge from the shadow of an official Scottish legend, whereas Robertson was vocal, mobile, and assured.

Tierney had been tasked with marking Kaide Gordon, a rookie winger, and it should have been a routine night for him to mop up any danger before throwing his weight behind waves of Arsenal attacks.

Especially now that he has home advantage after grinding out a 0-0 draw in the first leg at Anfield last week.

Tierney must have received direct orders from Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to restrain himself and allow Gabriel Martinelli to do the hard work up front.

He could only muster one poor cross into the box in the first half and a throw-in near the byline with 16 minutes left.

Tierney turned away as one of three Arsenal defenders closing in on Diogo Jota, allowing the little Portuguese schemer to stick the ball between his feet en route to the goal with a shot that just cleared the line.

Meanwhile, Robertson did a fantastic job on the opposite flank, keeping Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka quiet.

