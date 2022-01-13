Arsenal verdict: Once again, the Gunners shoot themselves in the foot… and, as usual, Granit Xhaka is to blame.

If doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result is the definition of insanity, Arsenal must be due a visit from the men in white coats.

No other team in the country consistently shoots itself in the foot without learning any lessons.

Granit Xhaka, a serial offender, best exemplifies this madness.

Mikel Arteta had been sweating all week about the availability of the Swiss international, who had been in isolation since contracting Covid last week.

But he should have saved himself the trouble because Xhaka only lasted 24 minutes before he needed another early bath.

And he could make no excuses for receiving his fifth red card of his Arsenal career after bringing down Diogo Jota on the eve of the era to deny the Liverpool striker a goal-scoring chance.

As he attempted to intercept Andrew Robertson’s long pass over the top, he didn’t make a malicious tackle and kept his eyes on the ball at all times.

But when his raised boot caught Jota in the chest, he left referee Michael Oliver with little choice but to reach for the red card.

Remember, it was Xhaka who gave up the penalty that put Manchester City ahead at the Emirates on New Year’s Day.

And his lack of discipline on that particular day set the tone for Gabriel, who was sent off minutes later, becoming the club’s 100th red card in the Premier League era.

No other team has ever reached that dubious milestone, and instead of improving, Arsenal appears to be deteriorating.

They’ve only recently paid a £20,000 fine after admitting to an FA charge of failing to control their players during that agonizing City loss.

But they’ve grown accustomed to playing with ten men, so it’s no surprise that they’re adapting to being outmanned.

Because they have received no less than 13 red cards in all competitions since Arteta was appointed manager in December 2019.

It’s almost as bad as it was during Arsene Wenger’s early years, when players like Patrick Vieira and Martin Keown would regularly lose their heads and pay the price.

YELLOW CARD!

Granit Xhaka of Arsenal is sent off for a reckless last-man challenge on Diogo Jota of Liverpool pic.twitter.comn71xpYPzRW

Xhaka, who was also sent off during Arsenal’s 5-0 loss to Manchester City in August, will now miss the Gunners’ next two games, including Sunday’s trip to Spurs and the Emirates rematch with…

