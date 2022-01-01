Arsenal verdict: Young Gunners lose their heads, but since Aubameyang’s exile, Mikel Arteta has discovered the right formula.

The Young Guns of Arsenal were defeated by Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta has found his stride at Arsenal, as evidenced by today’s performance.

From home, the Spaniard will have watched his team execute his game plan flawlessly, leading the champions 1-0 thanks to Bukayo Saka’s goal.

In the moments after, when Granit Xhaka brought Bernardo Silva down in the penalty area and sent the game hurtling in a different direction, he might have hid behind the sofa.

Unfazed by Gabriel’s scuffing of the penalty spot, Riyad Mahrez slotted home the equaliser – just two minutes later, the Brazilian defender was shown a second yellow card for needlessly clotheslining Gabriel Jesus on the halfway line.

Rodri’s injury-time goal broke Arsenal hearts, but when the dust settles, today will be remembered as a good day for the Gunners.

It demonstrated to their potential peers at the top of the table that they now deserve their respect.

And why do the North Londoners now appear to be so much better than the team that has finished in eighth place for the past two seasons?

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

It’s that Arteta is finally able to put the’rebuild’ into action that he was brought in to do.

Since his appointment, the Gunners have had a lot of good ideas, such as recruiting young talent and giving exceptional academy products a chance to succeed.

However, all too often, these efforts have been thwarted by a single disastrously bad decision.

Arteta cannot be blamed for handing Mesut Ozil the massive contract that hung over the club during the final days of Arsene Wenger’s reign and the brief reign of Unai Emery.

But, after finally getting rid of the problem by exiling the German at the end of the 2019-20 season, he added two more thirty-somethings to further sabotage his efforts.

The decision to sign Willian to a massive three-year contract in the summer of 2020 was perplexing, as it went against the club’s stated goal of a fresh start.

Then came the decision to cave in to pressure and hand Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a massive contract as his previous contract came to an end.

Last season was uninspiring, with Willian in particular putting in abysmal performances.

Only Arteta’s club captain stood in the way of cracking the code after the Brazilian had been flogged.

Aubameyang’s contract and position as a powerful captain hung over his manager like a millstone until he was given an excuse to fire him.

Since the 32-year-old was exiled and stripped of his captaincy, Arsenal has looked fantastic -…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.