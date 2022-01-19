Arsenal vs Liverpool is set to go ahead after the Gunners received FIVE players back from Covid and injury, including Saka and Odegaard.

Arsenal vs Liverpool is set to go ahead as the Gunners welcome back FIVE players from Covid and injury, including Saka and Odegaard.

ARSENAL’S Carabao Cup second leg against Liverpool is set to go ahead, thanks to the availability of five more Gunners players.

With so many of the home team’s players out of action, there were concerns about Thursday night’s match at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta was said to be without 14 players due to a combination of Covid, injury, international call-ups, and suspension.

According to the Daily Mail, however, the Gunners manager has been boosted by some of those who have returned and are ready to play.

Last week, Martin Odegaard tested positive for Covid, but he is no longer in isolation.

Bukayo Saka, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Calum Chambers, and Cedric Soares are among the players who have recovered from minor injuries.

That eliminates the possibility of a rescheduling of the match.

On January 6, the first leg was scheduled to take place at the Emirates.

Due to 40 false positives, the game was canceled, and the first leg was held at Anfield last Thursday instead.

Arsenal held on for a 0-0 draw despite Granit Xhaka being sent off.

Arsenal, on the other hand, suffered a number of injuries in the game, as well as Xhaka’s suspension, and the Premier League agreed to postpone the North London derby on Sunday.

Tottenham were not pleased with the decision, especially after the Gunners let a few senior players leave on loan in January.

Arteta’s team, on the other hand, was nowhere near having all 13 senior outfield players and a goalkeeper available to play.

Arsenal, on the other hand, received a boost after Ghana was eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations.

As a result, Thomas Partey will be back sooner than anticipated.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has returned from Cameroon as well.

But that was over a potential health scare, and Arteta has already frozen out the former captain.

