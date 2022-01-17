Arsenal vs Liverpool may have to be rescheduled due to the Gunners’ inability to field a team for the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Arsenal vs Liverpool could be rescheduled due to the Gunners’ inability to field a team for the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Arsenal is still unsure if they will be able to field a team for the second leg, with players being evaluated on a daily basis.

I can reveal that Arsenal are still unsure whether or not they will be able to play Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg on Thursday.

The Gunners were forced to postpone Sunday’s north London derby with Tottenham Hotspur due to Premier League postponement rules.

The application was made on Friday, when Arsenal had one positive Covid case, and the Premier League board granted them permission to move the match on Saturday, causing outrage.

Spurs released a statement expressing their “surprise” at the decision.

However, I learned that before the board granted the postponement, the Premier League’s chief medic had scrutinized Arsenal’s application and requested medical documents to prove injuries and illnesses.

Arsenal allegedly only asked for the derby to be postponed after Granit Xhaka was suspended for a red card in the first leg against Liverpool on Thursday, and after loaning out Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Folarin Balogun.

Even if those players had been available, I was told that Arsenal would not have been able to select the required squad of 13 outfield players and one goalkeeper.

And the club is still unsure whether they will have enough players available to select a squad for this week’s match against Liverpool.

According to a source close to the situation, the players are being evaluated day by day and a decision will be made closer to the game.

After an outbreak of Covid-19 in Liverpool, the first leg of the semi-final had to be rescheduled.

The match was supposed to take place on January 6, but it had to be rescheduled for a week later.

In the rescheduled match, Arsenal was forced to play four players with minor injuries, which resulted in a goalless draw.

Burnley’s Premier League game against Watford on Tuesday has been postponed due to Covid.

Only ten first-team players trained on Monday before the club approached the league, according to Burnley manager Sean Dyche.

Leeds United faced West Ham on Sunday with a bench that included seven Under 21 players who had never played in the Premier League before.

In the 3-2 victory, two teenagers made their debuts.

Marco Bielsa is the manager of Leeds United.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Arsenal vs Liverpool could be postponed again as Gunners struggle to raise a team for Carabao Cup semi-final