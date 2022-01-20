Arsenal vs. Liverpool: Player ratings, reactions, and analysis as Jota sends the Reds to the Carabao Cup final

Jota compensated for the absences of Salah and Mane by sending Liverpool to Wembley at Arsenal’s expense.

Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool (2-0 on aggregate) – Jota, 19, 77, and Partey were both sent off in 1990.

Diogo Jota scored twice to give Liverpool a deserved victory in the Carabao Cup semi-final, which was delayed by Covid.

The Portugal striker scored in each half, with VAR confirming he was onside for the game-winning goal in the 77th minute.

Liverpool face Chelsea at Wembley in a competition they last won in 2012. Liverpool were unable to travel to London two weeks ago due to illness.

Arsenal, who were infamously unable to field a team to face Tottenham last weekend, were reduced to ten men when substitute Thomas Partey was sent off.

The midfielder had only recently returned from the Africa Cup of Nations when he was sent off for two egregious fouls in the final three minutes.

With Sadio Mane and Mo Salah still with their respective countries in Cameroon, Liverpool decided to start without Takumi Minamino, who missed an open goal in the goalless first leg, and gave 17-year-old Kaide Gordon a chance up front in the absence of the injured Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Liverpool were put under immediate pressure when Andrew Robertson upended Bukayo Saka in the D, and goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher was relieved to see Alexandre Lacazette’s languidly dinked free-kick bounce back off the bar in the fifth minute.

With Joel Matip’s tap-in of Fabinho’s corner header, Liverpool responded by putting the ball in the Arsenal net.

The defender, on the other hand, was clearly offside.

In the 19th minute, it was there again, and this time the goal stood.

Jota, who sped in from the left to jink his way past a slew of challengers, deserved all of the credit.

Despite the fact that the following shot was not a goal-scorer, it managed to elude goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale’s outstretched arm.

Certainly, a future England number one should have done better.

As Arsenal attempted to rekindle their earlier dominance, Fabinho had to stick out a leg to stop Gabriel Martinelli’s burst into the box beyond Virgil van Dijk, but Liverpool, with Curtis Jones increasingly influential in midfield, denied them all chances before the break.

At the start of the second half, Liverpool replaced the out-of-sorts Matip with Ibrahima Konate, but it didn’t work.

