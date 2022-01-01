Arsenal vs Man City has been postponed after an assistant referee was forced to withdraw at the last minute and was replaced by Kevin Friend.

Arsenal vs Man City is postponed after an assistant referee had to withdraw at the last minute and was replaced by Kevin Friend.

The match between Arsenal and Manchester City has been postponed after the assistant referee had to be replaced just minutes before kick-off.

As the players prepared to take the field for the game, it was announced that a change in officiating had been confirmed as the game was set to begin at 12:30 p.m. GMT.

Fourth official Kevin Friend took the place of assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis, who was supposed to be one of the two linesmen.

Friend was then replaced on the touchline by another official who was on hand at the Emirates Stadium.

Early on in the game, Stuart Attwell, the game’s referee, was the subject of controversy.

Martin Odegaard burst into the Man City box and attempted to pass the ball past Ederson, only to be brought down by the Brazilian.

The incident was reviewed by VAR after Attwell only signaled for a corner.

However, Ederson’s sliding tackle was deemed fair because he appeared to get his foot to the ball.

Arsenal enters the game in the Champions League places, having won all four Premier League games.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s City have a commanding lead in the title race after a remarkable run of ten consecutive league victories.

The visitors’ lead at the top of the table will be extended to 11 points if they win at the Emirates this afternoon.

Man City has not lost in the Premier League to Arsenal since a 2-1 defeat at the Emirates in December 2015.

In their last six league meetings with Arsenal, they haven’t conceded a single goal.