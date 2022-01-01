Arsenal vs Man City is thrown into chaos after a ‘ridiculous’ penalty spot scuffing incident involving Gabriel.

With the game tied at 1-1 at the hour mark, the defender was sent off, but the Gunners were unable to hold on for a point.

Gabriel Magalhaes left Arsenal in a bind at the Emirates after being booked twice in three minutes, leaving Manchester City to play the final half-hour of their Premier League match with ten men.

Arsenal had taken a deserved first-half lead over the league leaders thanks to a left-footed strike from Bukayo Saka.

After a lengthy interruption from the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), Riyad Mahrez scored from the penalty spot just before the hour mark, erasing the lead.

During the incident, Gabriel was booked for attempting to scuff up the penalty spot before Mahrez took the kick.

And almost immediately after the restart, the Arsenal defender was turned at speed by Gabriel Jesus and caught the striker with his arms, forcing referee Stuart Atwell to show the defender his second yellow card.

On BT Sport’s coverage of the game, former Liverpool, Manchester City, and England winger Steve McManaman said, “It’s ridiculous, isn’t it?”

“Gabriel, he’s earned it.”

For scuffing up the spot, how about a yellow card?

“Talk about a lack of discipline.”

Tossing the game away is an understatement.

I’m sorry, but they deserve it.

“The team was flying, and now he’s going to do this to his ten teammates, it’s ridiculous.”

“It’s about keeping your head,” Arsenal legend Martin Keown, who was sitting next to him, said.

You must manage the games for the majority of your career.

“And now, of course, it’s almost as if City has won the game.”

“Now that Arsenal has ten players, it will be very difficult for them to get anything out of this game.”

Rodri, a City midfielder, scored an injury-time winner, proving that Keown was correct.

