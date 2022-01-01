Arsenal vs Man City LIVE score: Bukayo Saka scores for the Gunners, while City misses two great chances – stream, TV channel

In a tense match against Manchester City, BUKAYO SAKA has given Arsenal a well-deserved lead.

Martin Odegaard was denied a penalty early on, and City missed two great chances before Saka was put through for the goal by Kierney’s ball.

After Constantine Hatzidakis had to drop out at the last minute, fourth official Kevin Friend was brought in as an assistant referee.

Joao Cancelo has returned to City’s starting lineup just days after being robbed inside his home.

Phil Foden is also injured and does not even make the bench for City.

Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu starts, but Mikel Arteta will not be present at the Emirates Stadium.

In the Premier League, the Arsenal manager has yet to see his team score against his former club.

In our live blog, we’ll keep you up to date on everything going on at Emirates Stadium…

Facts and figures from the first half.

Manchester City has 67 percent possession and 304 passes through the first half, but has yet to score a goal.

Meanwhile, the influential Thomas Partey made four of Arsenal’s 12 tackles.

Arsenal leads Man City 1-0 at halftime.

From an Arsenal perspective, Stuart Atwell puts an end to a blistering, brilliant first half.

The Gunners are up 1-0 at the break thanks to Bukayo Saka’s effort, and it’s the least they deserve for a passionate and confident display.

City, on the other hand, has been sluggish by their own high standards, and Pep Guardiola will no doubt have plenty to say in the locker room.

Man City defeats Arsenal 1-0

number 45

At the end of the first half, City takes a corner.

Ramsdale has been the most animated in the Arsenal goal since Saka’s goal, but he rises above a crowded penalty box to claim the cross.

Man City 1-0 Arsenal – Martinelli’s chance!

43

Martinelli has had a fantastic run, but will he be able to finish it with a goal? No, he’ll have to settle for a goal!

On the far side, the Brazilian has the better of Cancelo and skips his way into the box with a mix of speed and skill.

Only the finish is missing, with the final flick over Ederson missing the far post.

Man City defeats Arsenal 1-0

42.

Saka is left in a heap after a tough but fair challenge from Rodri.

The goalscorer appears to be in pain, but that’s nothing that a pat on the back from his teammates can’t fix.

Saka has awoken and is ready to go…

