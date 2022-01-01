Arsenal vs. Manchester City: Player ratings, analysis, and highlights as Rodri punishes Arsenal’s 10-man defense in injury time

Arsenal’s failure to build a larger lead during a dominant first-half display backfired against the league leaders.

Manchester City 1-2 Arsenal (Saka, 31′; Mahrez (pen) 57′, Rodri 90(plus)3′)

EMIRATES STADIUM — Manchester City came back from a goal down to beat 10-man Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, with Rodri’s injury-time winner bringing a dramatic end to a tense first Premier League game of 2022.

In the first half, Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal a deserved lead with a confident finish, before Riyad Mahrez equalized from the spot in the second half and Rodri scored the winner in injury time.

City’s winning streak in the Premier League and against Arsenal in the competition was extended to ten games as a result of the result.

Following an encouraging performance from his young side, Mikel Arteta, who was unable to play, will be extremely frustrated.

When Ederson’s outstretched left foot sent Martin Odegaard tumbling with 10 minutes left on the clock, chants of “VAR! VAR! VAR!” rang around the Emirates.

Jarred Gillet, an Australian VAR, reviewed the incident and determined, somewhat controversially, that the Brazilian got his big toe to the ball first.

Same old VAR debate in the new year.

Ruben Dias came close to putting City ahead shortly after, beating Aaron Ramsdale to Raheem Sterling’s deep cross but glancing a header wide of the far post.

As Arsenal took control of the match, pinning their opponents deep inside their own half, the Portuguese howled at the sky in frustration, and Pep Guardiola’s exasperation was mirrored on the touchline.

Arsenal appeared to be playing at double speed as they purposefully zipped the ball around City and descended on them like a swarm of red arrows when they were out of possession.

The only thing missing was a goal, which came just past the half-hour mark after Saka was found by Kierney and swept home a first-time finish into the bottom corner.

Bukayo Saka’s first-time shot was perfectly placed??????

Arsenal is off to a great start against City, and their number seven scores! pic.twitter.comOHWbeUBOOY

Before the half-time whistle, Gabriel Martinelli came close to doubling Arsenal’s lead twice.

With his first effort, the Brazilian sailed just over the bar.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Arsenal vs Man City: Player ratings, analysis and highlights as Rodri punishes 10-man Arsenal in injury time

Bukayo Saka with a perfectly placed first-time shot ???? Arsenal made a great start against City and it’s their number seven who gets the goal! pic.twitter.com/OHWbeUBOOY — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 1, 2022