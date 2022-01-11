Arsenal vs. Manchester United

The first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal has been postponed due to personal issues among the Reds’ squad.

Due to COVID-19 cases in Liverpool’s squad, the first leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal against Arsenal has been postponed.

Liverpool said in a statement on Wednesday that “the latest round of testing on Tuesday returned a significant number of positives, including Pepijn Lijnders, who was due to take charge of the Reds at Emirates Stadium.”

“The outbreak has left Liverpool without a sufficient number of players and staff to complete the match as planned,” the statement continued.

The first match will now take place on January at Anfield Stadium.

The return match is scheduled for January 13 at Emirates Stadium.

The Reds’ senior team training facility was also temporarily closed on Wednesday due to an increase in suspected coronavirus cases.