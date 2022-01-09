Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest: TV channel, kickoff time, FA Cup live stream, and team news

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest TV channel, kick-off time, FA Cup live stream, and team news

In front of the television cameras, Nottingham Forest takes on Arsenal at the City Ground in the FA Cup 4th round draw.

Nottingham Forest will face Arsenal in the FA Cup third round this weekend, with both teams coming off a Covid-imposed break.

Forest haven’t played since losing 1-0 to Huddersfield Town on December 30th, and will be hoping for a win after two straight losses in the Championship.

Arsenal’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool was postponed this week due to a coronavirus outbreak at their opponents’ training ground.

Everything you need to know about the match is listed below:

Arsenal travel to the City Ground with a depleted squad and will likely field an inexperienced side with their sights set on Champions League qualification.

With a crucial north London derby sandwiched between the two legs of the semi-final and a league game against Burnley coming just three days later, the Liverpool postponement has created something of a fixture pile-up.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Mohammed Elneny, and Thomas are all out due to international duty for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, while Gabriel Magalhaes is suspended.

In the camp, there are also some unspecified Covid-19 concerns.

Forest have been battling injuries and Covid, with their league match against Barnsley on 3 January being postponed due to a lack of first-team players.

The Championship club, on the other hand, has been busy in the transfer window and will be hoping to have new signings Keinan Davis, on loan from Aston Villa, and defender Steve Cook available.

During the build-up to this match, the FA Cup 4th round draw will take place at 4.50pm.

On Sunday, Arsenal will play in an all-white kit to support the “No More Red” initiative, which aims to reduce knife crime and youth violence in London.

“We can never accept loss of life through youth violence as ‘normal’ in our city,” said former Arsenal striker Ian Wright, who is spearheading the campaign alongside actor Idris Elba.

In September 2019, Arsenal beat Chelsea 5-0 in a Carabao Cup fourth round tie thanks to a Gabriel Martinelli brace.

