Arsenal warm up in a new TFL Underground-inspired kit as part of yet another Adidas collection this season.

ARSENAL warmed up in TFL Underground-inspired training gear before facing Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.

And it’s fair to say that the eye-catching design has caused some controversy among fans.

The latest Adidas collection, which was inspired by Arsenal Underground Station – the only tube station named after a football club – is now available for purchase.

The design is inspired by the Piccadilly line’s seats, which run through Arsenal station.

After a lobbying effort by legendary manager Herbert Chapman, the station was renamed Arsenal from Gillespie Road.

On Arsenal’s website, Emile Smith Rowe and Thoms Partey modelled the new tops, but the team has now officially launched them.

It comes after the Gunners’ all-white kit was worn against Nottingham Forest to launch the club’s anti-knife crime campaign, ‘No More Red.’

Arsenal’s iconic away shirt from the 1993-94 season was also re-released in December.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

But, unlike the Underground top, neither of those designs received a mixed response.

“Maybe it’s just me, but does the Arsenal warm up kit look like they’re wearing pyjamas?” one Gooner wondered on Twitter.

“Loving Arsenal’s London Underground pre-match kit,” one commenter added.

“Normally, I like Arsenal’s kits and training gear,” a third said, “but these are just dusty train seat covers.”

“Arsenal has the flyest kits in the Premier League this season,” a football fan said.

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.