Arsenal warms up in new London Underground-inspired kit as the club promotes yet another Adidas collection this season.

Arsenal warms up in a new London Underground-inspired kit as the club promotes yet another Adidas collection this season.

ARSENAL warmed up in TLondonFL Underground-inspired training gear before facing Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.

And it’s fair to say that the eye-catching design has divided fans.

The latest Adidas collection is now on sale, and it was inspired by Arsenal Underground Station, which is the only tube station in the world named after a football club.

The design is inspired by the Piccadilly line’s seats, which pass through Arsenal station.

After a lobbying effort by legendary manager Herbert Chapman, the station was renamed Arsenal from Gillespie Road.

On Arsenal’s website, Emile Smith Rowe and Thoms Partey modelled the new tops, but the team has now officially launched them.

It follows The Gunners’ all-white kit, which was worn against Nottingham Forest to launch the club’s anti-knife crime campaign, ‘No More Red.’

Arsenal also re-released their iconic away shirt from the 1993-94 campaign in December.

But, unlike the Underground top, neither of those designs drew a mixed response.

“Maybe it’s just me, but does the Arsenal warm-up kit look like they’re wearing pyjamas?” one Gooner wondered on Twitter.

“Loving Arsenal’s London Underground pre-match kit,” said another.

“Normally, I like Arsenal’s kits and training gear,” a third said, “but these are just dusty train seat covers.”

“Arsenal has the flyest kits in the Premier League this season,” one football fan said.

