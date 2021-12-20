Arsenal will face Wolfsburg in the Champions League quarter-finals, with the winner facing a difficult match against Barcelona or Real Madrid.

This season, Arsenal will face Wolfsburg for a place in the Champions League semi-finals.

And the Gunners could face their former striker Jill Roord in the quarter-final match against the team that beat Chelsea.

The first leg of the knockout tie between the WSL leaders and the German giants will take place on March 22 or 23 next year at Arsenal’s home ground.

The away leg between the two rivals is scheduled for March 30 or 31.

Arsenal, the only English club to have won the Champions League, has lost four of their last five meetings with Wolfsburg.

The Gunners were knocked out of the 2012-13 competition by the German team, which went on to win it three times.

In the semi-finals, the winner of the match between Jonas Eidevall’s team and the Women’s Bundesliga leaders will face either Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Prior to that, the Catalan giants will face off against domestic rivals Real Madrid for a spot in the Champions League final eight.

And the Johan Cruyff Stadium club has already defeated Madrid this season, winning 3-1 on the road in Spain’s top flight.

Barca, who won the trophy last season, beat Arsenal twice in the group stages this season, 4-1 and 4-0.

Real, Arsenal’s other possible semi-final opponent, are making their first appearance in the tournament this season.

And earlier this season, the Spanish side stunned Manchester City by knocking them out of the Champions League qualifying round.

Despite losing 4-1 on the road to Hoffenheim in their final group game of the season, the Gunners advanced to the quarterfinals of the competition.

Following Chelsea’s group-stage exit after a 4-0 loss to Wolfsburg, they will be the only team representing the WSL.

Bayern Munich, Juventus, Lyon, and Paris Saint-Germain are the other teams vying for a semi-final spot.

Juve, managed by ex-Gunners boss Joe Montemurro, are up against seven-time champions Lyon in the quarterfinals.

The winner of that match will face either PSG or Bayern Munich, the current French champions.

Wolfsburg vs Arsenal

Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Bayern Munich vs. PSG

Lyon vs. Juventus

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!