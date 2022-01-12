Arsenal will make ‘world-class’ transfers in January, according to Arteta, as they try to complete a stunning £60 million deal for Vlahovic.

Arsenal will make ‘world-class’ transfers in January, according to Arteta, as they try to complete a stunning £60 million Vlahovic deal.

As he pushes to bring Dusan Vlahovic to Arsenal, MIKEL ARTETA has hinted that the Gunners will make “world-class” transfer signings this month.

After losing several players to Africa Cup of Nations duty and the future of his current forwards being uncertain, the Gunners boss is desperate for reinforcements.

His main target is Fiorentina’s star striker, and he’s made it clear that he’ll only sign the best.

“This club has historically targeted the best players in the world,” Arteta said ahead of Arsenal’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Liverpool.

“Arsenal has always attracted the best players.

“Nothing has changed in that regard.”

It’s a significant benefit for us.”

There will be more to come…