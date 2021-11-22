Arsenal will not discuss a new contract with Lacazette until the end of the season, risking the striker agreeing to a free transfer in January.

Even if it means losing Alexandre Lacazette for nothing in the summer, Arsenal will not discuss a new contract with him until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old striker is nearing the end of his £200,000-per-week contract and will be free to talk to foreign clubs in January.

Mikel Arteta, the manager, has not ruled out the possibility of extending the striker’s contract, but wants to put all contract talks on hold for the time being.

Lacazette, who joined Arsenal from Lyon for a club-record £52 million fee in 2017, knows he will be inundated with offers.

Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Marseille, and Newcastle are among the clubs keeping an eye on his situation, and as a free agent, the French international could command a sizable transfer fee.

Despite his return to Arteta’s starting lineup in recent weeks, Arsenal is unwilling to offer him another long-term contract at his current salary.

It’s possible they’ll reach an agreement on a 12-month extension, but Lacazette isn’t impressed with the club’s lack of urgency in resolving his future.

“I am very pleased with what Laca is doing right now,” Arteta stated.

“However, we will not be discussing new contracts until the end of the season.”

He also stated that despite Mohamed Elneny’s contract expiring, he wants him to stay at the club for the rest of the season.

Shaun Wright-Phillips, a former Manchester City winger, believes the Citizens should look to bring Lacazette to the Etihad after failing to find a replacement for Sergio Aguero.

“Someone was talking to me about it the other day and I said ‘for me, I would sign Ollie Watkins,'” he said when SunSport asked him which centre-forward he would sign.

“Or even Lacazette, who is aware of the goal’s location.”

He knows how to get people involved in the game, and I always believe that when he plays for Arsenal, the front three behind him play better, with more of a link-up between them.

“I believe he, Roberto Firmino, is someone who makes Liverpool tick.

“When Firmino is playing with Sadio Mane and Mo Salah, there is more space for them to run in behind him because he will come short.”

“He’ll turn and drag the centre-backs with him, creating space behind him.”

“The way Phil Foden plays, always running in behind, Ilkay Gundogan, if Raheem Sterling plays, Riyad Mahrez plays, it’d just open the game up a little bit more (for them) and give the centre-backs something real to think about, rather than coming short…

