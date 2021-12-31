Arsenal will face Man City in a must-see match in 2022, but Mikel Arteta’s young Guns will not be humiliated even if they lose.

Arsenal will face Man City in a mouth-watering match to kick off 2022, but Mikel Arteta’s young Guns will not be embarrassed if they lose.

THEY are the two hottest teams in the Premier League, and they have every reason to be upbeat as the year draws to a close.

Even the most ardent Arsenal supporters, however, are fearful of Manchester City’s visit to the Emirates.

Many of those fans are still haunted by the memory of the Gunners’ 5-0 thrashing in August, which left them goalless and pointless at the bottom of the Premier League table.

So it’s no surprise that no one is getting too excited as they prepare for another bruising match against Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering Champions.

The leaders have taken maximum points in each of their last ten games, leaving all of their title rivals in the dust.

They’ve also won their last nine league meetings with Arsenal, so it’s no surprise that they’re the bookies’ favourites to win tomorrow.

Mikel Arteta’s final preparations in isolation at home following a positive Covid test this week aren’t all doom and gloom.

Because his team is in the best form of his two-year reign, having scored 19 goals in their last five games to put themselves in contention for a Champions League berth.

And their best result under Arteta was a 2-0 win over City in the FA Cup semi-finals in July 2020, so it’s not like they don’t have the ability to shock.

However, after breaking Arteta’s strict disciplinary code, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scored both Arsenal goals that day, has been kicked out of the team.

So it’s up to bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Odegaard, among other young tyros, to keep the party going against a team that rarely gives opponents anything to smile about.

And those kids are certainly justifying Arteta’s risky bet on youth, which had the potential to cost him his job not long ago.

Arsenal’s four-month transformation from relegation candidates to top-four contenders has been one of the biggest surprises of the season so far.

But Arteta is well aware that they have previously embarked on promising winning streaks only to have their flaws exposed by one of the Premier League’s top players.

They were stopped in their tracks six weeks ago by a 4-0 thrashing at Liverpool, which was quickly followed by defeats at Manchester United and Everton.

Arsenal’s challenge now is to avoid letting their heads drop if they lose…

