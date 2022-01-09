Arsenal will play Nottingham Forest in white kits as part of a campaign, with Idris Elba hoping to reduce knife crime.

As part of a campaign, Arsenal will play Nottingham Forest in white kits, with Idris Elba hoping that this will reduce knife crime.

IDRIS ELBA made a passionate plea against knife crime before the FA Cup third round clash with Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal wore a custom all-white kit to raise awareness for the ‘No More Red’ initiative, which aims to end London’s knife epidemic.

Last year in London, there were an all-time high number of teenagers killed.

Idris Elba, an Arsenal supporter, spoke passionately about knife crime and the subsequent ‘No More Red’ campaign on ITV before the game.

“Threety kids died needlessly as a result of knife crime,” said the 49-year-old actress.

One of those kids could be on that pitch.

“This is a long-term problem.”

“Today is a pivotal day in history.

“The red is over.”

It literally means that there will be no more bloodshed.

The meaningful shirt was created in collaboration with Adidas, but it will not be sold.

Arsenal will instead donate the money to people and organizations dedicated to preventing youth violence.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright discussed the closure of youth centres as a contributing factor in the epidemic, as well as the initiative to provide more safe spaces for London’s young children.

“750 youth centers have closed down in the last ten years, putting 4,500 youth workers out of work,” the Gunners legend said.

“Then you think about how many lives are being squandered.”

Action and inspiration are represented by the white shirt.

“All we want to do is create more spaces and help the organizations that are doing incredible work in this area.”

Sport, social, and educational programs are run by the Arsenal in the Community team to keep kids off the streets and out of trouble.

Arsenal struggled at the City Ground, losing 1-0 to Nottingham Forest thanks to a late goal by Lewis Grabban.

