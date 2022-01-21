Arsenal will play only two games in the next six weeks after being knocked out of all cup competitions and will have no European nights.

After being knocked out of all cup competitions, Arsenal will have a blank February calendar with only two games.

The Gunners’ final hopes of winning silverware were dashed by Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final, leaving them only fighting for a place in the top four.

Mikel Arteta’s side had already been knocked out of the FA Cup after losing to Nottingham Forest in the third round, and they will not be playing in Europe this season.

And, in an odd turn of events, Arsenal has only two games scheduled in the next 41 days.

Before a long break, the Gunners play Burnley on Sunday in the Premier League.

Their next game is against Wolves at Molineux on Thursday, February 10th, and their only other game in February is against Brentford on Saturday, February 19th.

The last weekend in January (2930) is an international break, with no domestic games scheduled.

The FA Cup fourth round takes place from February 4th to 6th, but Arsenal are already out.

They were supposed to play Chelsea the following weekend, but the match was postponed due to the Blues’ participation in the Club World Cup.

Arsenal was scheduled to play Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday, February 26th, but the game was canceled due to Liverpool’s participation in the Carabao Cup final the next day.

That means Arteta’s side will have only played twice since Sunday’s match against Burnley when they face Watford on Saturday 5 March.

Chelsea and Manchester United, on the other hand, are both scheduled to play six games in February.

The Gunners still have four Premier League games to reschedule, so their February schedule could be expanded.

Arteta’s side has had home games against Wolves and Liverpool, as well as away matches against Chelsea and Tottenham, canceled.

Given Liverpool and Chelsea’s Champions League involvement, rescheduling the matches against Wolves and Tottenham would be easier.

