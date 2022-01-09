Arsenal will wear an all-white kit to protest London knife crime and youth violence.

To protest knife crime and youth violence in London, Arsenal will wear an all-white kit.

Arsenal will not wear red in their third-round FA Cup match on Sunday.

Arsenal will play Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup in an all-white kit to raise awareness about knife crime in London.

“In London, a record number of teenagers were murdered last year.

It’s time to take real action in order to make a genuine difference.

We are not selling or profiting from our white shirt.

Arsenal said in a tweet accompanied by a video on Friday, “No More Red.”

During Sunday’s FA Cup third-round match at the City Ground, the Gunners will ditch the red from their Adidas kit.

Between June 2020 and June 2021, London saw over 10,000 knife crime incidents.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright said the club is working “to improve the environment for young people.”

“We can never accept the loss of life in our city as ‘normal,'” he said.