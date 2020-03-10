Arsenal willing to meet £25m valuation for Manchester United’s Chris Smalling

Arsenal are reportedly stepping up their interest in Manchester United’s Chris Smalling, and have expressed a willingness to get a deal tied up in the summer.

Mikel Arteta is looking to boost his defensive ranks with experienced stars, and has continued monitoring Smalling’s eye-catching performances on loan with Roma in Serie A.

Now the Gunners are ready to intensify their efforts to sign the 30-year-old, who is set to remain in Italy for the rest of the campaign, according to the Express.

United, aware of the growing interest in Smalling from European clubs, have placed a £25million valuation on the player’s head.

Arsenal are now said to be willing to meet the cost, in order to bring Smalling on board in the summer window and kick-start his career once more in the Premier League.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has also been linked with a move for Smalling, while Everton are also reported to hold an interest.

Roma boss Paulo Fonseca however is hoping to persuade the powers that be in the Italian capital to sign the player permanently.

In February, Fonseca told the Italian media that a move to sign the defender permanently is realistic.

‘Is it possible Smalling stays here at Roma? Yes,’ said Fonseca.

‘He is a very strong player and has had an immediate connection with Italian football.

‘He is a great player, very important for us and likes to live in Rome,’ he added.