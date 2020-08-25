Arsenal ‘withdraw’ from race for key target over €50m demands

Arsenal have given up in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey as they failed to negotiate a deal, according to reports.

Spanish website La Razon said at the back end of June that the Gunners ‘will pay the clause’ to bring Partey to the Emirates Stadium with a deal ‘close’.

Only a week later, the Daily Mail claimed Arsenal were ‘confident’ they would land Partey but they ‘are facing huge losses’ and will probably have to sell before they can buy this summer.

And last week Sport revealed that ‘siren songs’ were coming from Arsenal and Juventus – who are also interested in a deal for Partey – meaning that Atletico are still ‘in suspense’.

‘Atletico fans live hours of uncertainty’ with Partey’s future at the club up in the air after Atletico recently rejected the Gunners offer of €25m plus Matteo Guendouzi.

And now Spanish publication Sport (via Sport Witness) deliver the latest update with Atletico Madrid remaining firm that any club wanting to buy Partey must pay his €50m release clause.

The report adds that Arsenal have now ‘withdrawn’ from the race for Partey while the asking price remains the same as they ‘don’t intend to pay the €50m demanded’.