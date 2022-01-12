Arsenal Women are unlikely to receive new training gear this season, as Adidas admits that only the men’s team receives it.

Arsenal Women are unlikely to receive new training gear this season, as Adidas has admitted that they only provide it to the men’s team.

Arsenal has informed me that they are aware of the players’ concerns following the use of a Leah Williamson cartoon to promote training kit that is only available to the men’s team.

After kit manufacturer Adidas admitted to not providing the women’s team with the same training kit as the men, Arsenal said they “understand the concerns of our players.”

I revealed on Monday that female players were not given the new range, which Mikel Arteta’s team was seen wearing at Colney.

Forward Beth Mead tweeted, “Would be nice if we actually got this training kit Adidas,” in response to a social media post promoting the sportswear that featured an advertisement of her teammate Leah Williamson.

Arsenal told me they are “working with adidas on future clothing ranges that will make a difference in future seasons.”

While Adidas has stated that they are “proactively working with Arsenal Women to address this issue and find a suitable solution,” it is my understanding that new kit will not be provided before the end of the season.

I also discovered that, while fans can have their name printed on the back of the training kit, no Arsenal Women’s players are available – only men’s first team players.

Aston Villa and Birmingham City are the only two clubs in the Women’s Super League who do not have a female player on the back of their first-team shirt.

Even for women’s kits, the majority of clubs only offer the addition of a Premier League badge on the sleeve, rather than the WSL emblem.

Even the country’s most powerful women’s teams have had to play in kits designed for men, which are frequently ill-fitting.

This has begun to change in the last decade, but issues with equipment are just one example of female athletes being treated unfairly.

Even England’s Lionesses have expressed dissatisfaction with their treatment in comparison to the men’s team in the past.

During his time as England manager, Phil Neville questioned why the women’s team flew economy to away games while their male counterparts flew business class.

