Arsenal would be pulling off a’massive’ deal if they were to sign Dusan Vlahovic, but a move to Juventus might be better for him.

In November, DUSAN VLAHOVIC was asked if he thought he was the heir to his idol Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Fiorentina wonderkid responded with a resounding ‘no,’ stating that each player must embark on their own path and that he still had a long way to go before reaching the status of ‘one of the best strikers in the history of the game.’

Vlahovic dubbed himself the “Ibrahimovic of Belgrade” as a precocious 15-year-old.

So says Valeri Bojinov, a former Partizan teammate who also played for Fiorentina before a disastrous spell at Manchester City.

“Vlahovic was crazy, really crazy,” the Bulgarian, who claims he told The Viola to sign him, said in March of the cocky teenager.

“I liked his arrogance,” he used to say, “I am a Zlatan Ibrahimovic from Belgrade, and I will play for the best clubs.”

Vlahovic is a player fueled by self-belief and a desire to reach the top, whether you call it arrogance or supreme confidence.

Despite eating up virtually every defender in Italy recently, he has a habit of saying how ‘hungry’ he is to improve.

Vlahovic, who turns 22 later this month, tied Cristiano Ronaldo’s Serie A strike record of 33 in a calendar year in 2021.

The Serbian goal machine has caught the attention of every major club, particularly Arsenal, who would love to have him lead their charge back to glory.

Vlahovic was born in the same neighborhood as Champions League winner Dejan Stankovic and ex-Chelsea forward Mateja Kezman in Belgrade, Serbia’s capital city.

He began playing basketball when he was four years old, idolizing Michael Jordan, but his football skills were honed in Belgrade’s MiniMaxi indoor leagues.

The version of football, which is similar to five-a-side but with handball-sized goals, is popular in Serbia, especially during the winter months when snowfall is common.

Vlahovic joined Partizan on a permanent basis after a brief youth spell with Red Star Belgrade, where he played alongside Bojinov.

In Serbia, players must wait until they are 16 to make their debut.

Vlahovic, on the other hand, made his mark shortly after that milestone was reached, his opportunity aided by Partizan’s desire to turn to youth at the time.

Fiorentina, who have signed a number of players from Partizan over the years, snapped him up in 2018.

Vlahovic has improved dramatically in the last two seasons, going from a penalty-box striker to a top-flight all-rounder.

His statistics are absurd, and he can score…

