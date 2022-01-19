Arsenal’s £88 million transfer bid for Dusan Vlahovic has been accepted by Fiorentina, but the striker has already agreed to join Juventus.

Fiorentina have accepted Arsenal’s £88 million transfer bid for Dusan Vlahovic, but the striker has already agreed to join Juventus.

Arsenal’s £88 million bid for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic has reportedly been accepted.

The only issue is that the 21-year-old has already signed a contract with Juventus.

According to Italian outlet Ok Calciomercato, Vlahovic’s contract expires in 2023, and he has agreed to join Juve when it does.

Fiorentina will lose out on a large transfer fee for their star striker as a result of this.

In the event that the deal is canceled, Vlahovic is said to have agreed to a ‘penalty’ fare with Juventus.

As a result, his current club Fiorentina is said to be in a’sensitive situation’ as a result of the standoff.

Rocco Commisso, the club’s owner, wants Vlahovic benched for the entire next season if he refuses to finish his contract and leave for free.

In his place, Krzysztof Piatek, the substitute striker, would be promoted.

SPECIAL OFFER: GET £40 IN FREE AFCON BETS

However, Fiorentina manager Vincenzo Italiano refuses to play his second-choice striker, potentially resulting in a major squabble at the club.

Vlahovic agreed to join Juventus three months ago, with Juventus being the ‘only club he wants to join,’ according to reports.

Arsenal has been heavily linked with Vlahovic this window due to their uncertain striker situation.

Earlier this week, the North Londoners reportedly made a £50 million offer for Serbia striker Lucas Torreira.

However, according to recent reports, they were also prepared to pay £88 million for Vlahovic’s services outright.

However, Vlahovic’s personal agreement with Juventus has derailed plans, and the 21-year-old’s refusal to agree to be sold on could spark an internal feud at Fiorentina.

In 2021, Vlahovic tied Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of 33 Serie A goals in a calendar year, and he has piqued the interest of a number of top clubs.