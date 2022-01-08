Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles has completed a loan move to Roma until the end of the season, allowing him to work with Mourinho.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles joins Mourinho at Roma on a season-long loan.

Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles has joined ROMA on loan.

Jose Mourinho has signed the midfielder for the rest of the season.

However, Roma has not included a purchase option in the agreement.

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s manager, said on Friday that the 24-year-old wanted to leave the club in the January transfer window and that working under Mourinho would help him advance his career.

“Ainsley came to me and explained why he thought the best thing for him in his career right now is to move away,” the Spaniard explained.

“He thinks the chance to move to Rome and work for Jose is a fantastic opportunity.”

“We had this conversation in the summer and decided to keep him at the club and evaluate the situation in December, but he’s entitled to that opportunity given the amount of minutes he’s played.”

“It’s very difficult to turn away a player who feels that way and has a strong argument like he does, so we decided to let him go and wish him all the best.”

Maitland-Niles has only played 472 minutes for the Gunners this season.

The majority of those minutes were spent in central midfield, where he excels.

Maitland-Niles, on the other hand, can play at wing-back if Mourinho requires him to.

