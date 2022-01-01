Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette slams referee Attwell after the Gunners lost to Man City due to a series of controversial decisions.

ALEXANDRE LACAZETTE has slammed referee Stuart Atwell’s decision in Arsenal’s Premier League match against Manchester City.

On Saturday afternoon, the north Londoners were defeated 2-1 by the defending Premier League champions, thanks to a controversially awarded Riyad Mahrez penalty and a Rodri stoppage-time winner.

VAR denied Mikel Arteta’s side a stonewall penalty in the first half after an Ederson foul on Martin Odegaard, which enraged France international Lacazette.

“Don’t think we deserved those decisions,” he wrote on Instagram, “but I’m proud of my team and thank you fans for never giving up on us, you were incredible!”

“Let’s move on to the next,” says the narrator.

In the 31st minute, Arsenal took the lead through Bukayo Saka, but in the 57th minute, Mahrez equalized for the visitors.

Two minutes later, Gabriel undid his entire side’s good work with a second booking, making things even worse for the Gunners.

“Mikel has the same feelings as me,” said assistant manager Albert Stuivenberg after the game, referring to Arteta’s Covid isolation.

“After the performance and seeing how the team has progressed from the beginning of the season to now, he is frustrated.”

“Was it possible for us to compete against one of the best teams in the world?”

“In the first half, we also showed bravery and played the game we wanted.”

Ending up with zero points is frustrating.”

‘You don’t know what you’re doing,’ and ‘2-1 to the referee,’ chanted fans at the Emirates Stadium after Atwell’s performance.

In the 93rd minute, a section of the Emirates fans erupted in rage, hurling bottles and toilet paper at a jubilant Rodri.

On Thursday, Arsenal will host Liverpool in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie at the Emirates.

