Arsenal’s Arteta speaks for first time about coronavirus ordeal

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has spoken for the first time since recovering from coronavirus.

Head coach Arteta tested positive for COVID-19 the week before last, prompting Arsenal’s game at Brighton to be postponed and playing a part in the Premier League opting to suspend all fixtures.

In line with government advice, all Arsenal players and backroom staff were forced into a 14-day self-isolation period due to working in such close proximity to Arteta.

And now the Spaniard has opened up over his ordeal and says it took him “three or four days” before he started “feeling much better”.

“I’m very well now, I feel that I have recovered,” Arteta told La Sexta.

“It took me three or four days to start feeling much better and with more energy, to leave the symptoms behind and now, the truth is that I feel very well.”

“Everything happened very fast. On Tuesday afternoon I was feeling so-so and I went to see the doctor but he wasn’t there.

“I got a call from the board of directors after training while I was in my car and they told me that the president of Olympiakos had tested positive and everyone that had been in contact was at risk.

“I went on to tell them that I wasn’t feeling well and that we had a situation because we had lots of players that had been in contact with them [Olympiakos].

“We had a game against Manchester City the next day and obviously we couldn’t put lots of people at risk without saying anything.

“I had the test done last Wednesday and I was diagnosed on Friday, when we had to communicate it to the Premier League that I had tested positive.

“Obviously all those that had been in contact with me had to go into quarantine, and consequently, games had to be suspended.”