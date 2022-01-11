From Arsenal’s bruised banana to England’s 1966 kit and Nigeria’s 2018 design, here are the best 20 football kits of all time.

Football shirts from the past are back in style.

Euro 20220 fever swept the country last summer, with millions of football fans donning their favorite vintage jerseys.

But which vintage beauty is the greatest football kit of all time?

BBC Sport set out on a mission to find out, and the top 20 results are listed below.

Start with… and work your way backwards to see who makes the cut.

For the 1978 World Cup, Levi’s created this green, red, and white masterpiece that echoed the colors of the Mexican flag.

The deep colors and long sleeves beautifully contrasted the massive barnets of Leonardo Cuellar and Hugo Sanchez.

A true throwback.

The Belgium strip from 36 years ago was recently re-released by adidas and was truly unique.

It was a real beauty, with a red background and diamonds sparkling across the chest in their national flag’s colors of red, gold, and black.

If they want to bring it back for the current first team, it’s a Golden Generation-worthy kit…

This South American sensation was so well-received that it was brought back for the 2018 World Cup.

Who can forget Carlos Valderrama’s gleaming yellow jerseys, which flowed beneath his massive hair – and short-shorts?

Also, those red and blue diagonal stripes…

You’re probably familiar with this one…

A single stripe of each club color – deep blue and burgundy – runs down the right side and across the shoulders on this sky-blue effort.

It’s a lovely effort that deserves to be reworked…

Think 1984 Air Jordans, sneakerheads: you know something’s impressive when it’s banned.

In keeping with the basketball theme, Cameroon’s SLEEVELESS jerseys were worn by some of their players, including Samuel Eto’o.

They were declared illegal and were given a lifetime ban.

Instead of wearing their own version of the men’s kit, the Lionesses debuted their first unique kit last year.

And the white and red wines (at home and away, respectively) were absolute knockouts.

They’ll go down in history as one of the best ever, as they’re neat and uncluttered.

Diego Maradona comes to mind…

The blue shirt with the thick horizontal yellow stripe is a true classic.

It’s still highly sought after by jersey collectors, despite being nearly 40 years old.

With a talented squad led by Michael Laudrup, Denmark reached their first-ever World Cup finals in 1986, and celebrated with a shirt that divided opinion.

Half of a “50-50” top was block red, and the other half was light red and white stripes, with the sleeves having the opposite pattern.

If you think you’ve seen this before, you have… sort of.

For the game, the West Londoners wore a simple but stunning blue and yellow shirt…

