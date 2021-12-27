Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe have incredible goal-scoring records, revealing that they are among the best in the Premier League.

Arsenal strikers Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe have incredible goal-scoring records, indicating that they are among the best in the Premier League.

Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, both HALE END academy products, are among the best in the Premier League.

Both have helped Arsenal to fourth place, six points ahead of top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur and seven points ahead of West Ham United.

Smith Rowe has scored more goals from open play than Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes since the start of last season.

In comparison to Fernandes’ 12, the 21-year-old has 13 goals.

Saka is also Arsenal’s second-youngest player with ten Premier League goals.

Only the legend Nicolas Anelka, who was 19 at the time, was able to do it faster.

Saka scored a brace and Smith Rowe sealed the victory in extra time on Boxing Day, putting the pair on the scoresheet once more.

Kierney and captain Alexandre Lacazette also scored in a fantastic away performance against relegation-threatened Norwich City.

Mikel Arteta, the team’s manager, is pleased with the ‘unity’ in his squad.

“We go to every ground to try to impose our game, and this was a really good example,” the Spaniard said after the thrashing victory.

“This is an important victory for us.”

We had a focused and focused appearance.

I’m extremely pleased with myself.

In the Premier League, winning on the road is difficult.

I am very pleased with the way we were dominant from the start and the quality we demonstrated.

“The way we want to play is very much linked to the direction the team is taking, how we are growing, the understanding, the unity, and the support from our supporters in every ground.”

“It’s very pleasing to see the club and our fans working together.”

