Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka escapes punishment after a’stamp’ on Man United loanee Brandon Williams against Norwich. Fans are furious.

NORWICH fans were enraged after Bukayo Saka was spared punishment for what was interpreted as a deliberate’stamp’ during their match against Arsenal.

The incident occurred in the 52nd minute, when the England international, 20, was involved in an altercation with Manchester United defender Brandon Williams, who was on loan from the club.

Saka’s studs landed on the full-back’s thigh unintentionally, according to VAR and officials, so it wasn’t worth a look.

On social media, however, the mood was quite different.

“How did Saka not receive a red card for a clear stamp on Williams and how did Norwich not receive a penalty when Lacazette pulled someone back?” Joe Holdway wondered.

“Var is so obviously corrupt,” moaned Flying High In The Sky.

“Saka’s clear stamp and McLean’s clearly pulled back”

“Saka’s stamp on Brandon Williams is completely disgraceful.

I’m surprised that wasn’t reviewed for a red card.

United Dean shared, “The boy is out of control.”

“Today is VAR and officials’ day.

Saka confirms it with a small stamp to double-check.”

“Saka lucky he didn’t get sent off for that stamp,” Blocky Balboa observed, “because if Xhaka did, he’d be walking.”

Saka would go on to score his second goal in the 67th minute, putting the Gunners up 2-0.

Mikel Arteta’s side won 5-0 thanks to two goals from Saka, a goal from Kieran Tierney, an Alexandre Lacazette penalty, and a late Emile Smith Rowe goal.

