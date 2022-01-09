Arsenal’s ‘dreadful’ FA Cup exit has been slammed by Piers Morgan, who claims the Gunners played like Tottenham in white shirts.

Arsenal supporter Piers Morgan has slammed the Gunners after their FA Cup exit at the hands of Nottingham Forest.

Morgan claimed Arsenal played like Tottenham in their 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in the Championship.

The Gunners, dressed in all-white, put in a toothless display that enraged Arsenal fan Morgan.

“Can someone please tell Arsenal’s players that wearing white shirts doesn’t mean we have to play as badly as Spurs?” Morgan wrote on Twitter during the game.

“Dressed like Tottenham,” Morgan continued after the final whistle.

Played as if they were Tottenham Hotspur.

“Horrible performance.”

The hosts claimed a famous win and knocked the 14-time FA Cup winners out of the competition with Lewis Grabban’s goal seven minutes from time.

Despite Morgan’s criticism of Arsenal for a Spurs-like performance, the white side of North London will play in the competition’s next round.

Spurs were drawn to host Brighton in the fourth round of the FA Cup this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Forest has been given a home tie against East Midlands rivals Leicester as a reward for today’s win.

For today’s game at the City Ground, Arsenal wore all white shirts as a protest against knife crime.

The bespoke kits marked the start of the club’s ‘No More Red’ anti-violence campaign in London.

The program’s mentors include Idris Elba, a megastar actor, and Ian Wright, a club legend.

“From the time young people leave school until they’re at home with their families, there’s often a void, a dangerous spike of nothing to do, where nothing can easily turn into something dangerous,” Elba explained.

“Gangs will always form if there are no options for this after-school period.”

Let’s give these young people options.”

“Every young person deserves to be able to express themselves,” Wright continued.

The ability to exist in a secure environment.

The ability to live in a world where violence is not a threat.

“We can never accept the loss of life due to youth violence in our city as ‘normal,’ and it’s critical that we all work together to improve the environment for young people.”

“By providing more opportunities for young people to participate in sports, more support, and access to individuals who can inspire them, we can help make a difference in the lives of young people in London.”

