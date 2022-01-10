Arsenal’s FA Cup hopes were shattered when Arteta made a blunder in formation against Nottingham Forest and failed to change at half-time.

Arteta made a blunder in formation against Nottingham Forest, and his failure to change at half-time ended Arsenal’s FA Cup hopes.

In retrospect, Sunday may not have been the best day for my season’s first away trip.

But I was looking forward to Arsenal and Mikel Arteta building on their fantastic team performance against City and beginning yet another glorious run in a competition that we have won four times in the last eight seasons.

With players departing for Afcon, I expected the team to be different, and that the opportunity to rotate would be taken.

Smith Rowe and Tomiyasu were out due to minor injuries, and Xhaka was out due to COVID.

Smith Rowe and Xhaka would have started without a doubt, as would the Japanese international if fit.

Because Xhaka and Smith Rowe were unavailable, Arteta’s decision to let Maitland-Niles leave before the weekend was even more bizarre.

After all, it’s not as if the player’s cup-tied status had any bearing on Roma.

It doesn’t take hindsight to see that losing Partey and Elneny would leave us in a bind, but losing Xkaka makes the Maitland-Niles decision almost reckless.

Most Arsenal supporters wanted Charlie Patino to get more playing time, but feared a repeat of his debut against Sunderland.

The talented youngster would have been able to enter the fray at the City Ground with the game won and the pressure off.

As it was, Arteta was forced to start Patino against a strong Championship team, which backfired horribly.

Unlike some, however, I believe the young player is almost completely blameless.

Yes, he did not perform well, but I believe this was due to the manager’s decision to switch the team’s formation from the recently successful 4-2-3-1 to a 4-1-4-1, with Patino and Odegaard playing as dual ‘8’s and Sambi Lokonga being isolated.

In defense, his isolation was particularly telling, as the distances between him, Patino, and Odegaard left Arsenal without the strong platform that our usual double pivot (both strong passers) provides.

Many people believe Patino was partnered with Lokonga and underperformed, but I believe he simply followed his manager’s position instructions.

As a result, he was neat and tidy when he did get the ball, but he only got it once in a while.

It’s been all about building from the back for Arsenal recently, with Ramsdale or the centre backs feeding Partey or Xhaka.

I recall only Sambi receiving something on Sunday…

