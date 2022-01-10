Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun has agreed to join Middlesbrough on loan, with a medical scheduled for Tuesday.

Arsenal midfielder Folarin Balogun has agreed to join Middlesbrough on loan, with a medical scheduled for Tuesday.

This season, the young striker has been on the fringes of Arsenal’s first team.

Due to a lack of playing opportunities, the England youth international will spend the rest of the season in the Championship.

Terms and clauses have been agreed upon between Arsenal and Boro, according to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Balogun’s medical is scheduled for tomorrow, according to him.

The 20-year-old will be announced as a Middlesbrough player once this formality is completed.

Balogun joins a Boro team that has been on a roll recently under new manager Chris Wilder.

The former Sheffield United manager has led them to a seven-game unbeaten run, with goals a rarity.

Balogun, on the other hand, has only played four senior games this season.

He started Arsenal’s 2-0 loss to Brentford on the opening day before coming on as a late substitute against Chelsea the following day.

Since then, the striker hasn’t played in the Premier League, but he has appeared in League Cup games against AFC Wimbledon and Sunderland.

This season, he has scored 15 goals in 13 appearances for Arsenal’s youth teams.

Balogun has made his first-team debut for Arsenal, scoring against Molde and Dundalk in the Europa League last season.

