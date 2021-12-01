Arsenal’s Gabriel has been left’shocked’ after being attacked by baseball-wielding thugs, with the club rallying behind him.

Arsenal star Gabriel has been left’shocked’ after being attacked by baseball-wielding thugs, with the club rallying behind him.

Arsenal defender Gabriel was’shocked’ by the attempted robbery at his home, according to MIKEL ARTETA.

After following the defender and his friend back to his Barnet home after a night out in August, thieves demanded his keys, phone, and watch as he exited his Mercedes.

The Brazilian, on the other hand, fought off the thug wielding a baseball bat, landing a jab before wrestling with him.

However, the masked thug and his two accomplices were able to flee.

“Obviously it’s not a nice thing to go through when family is involved and they are trying to access your house,” Arteta said of the centre-back’s bravery.

“Gabi had a great deal of personality.

You can see his immediate reaction.

The boy deserves credit.

“He was fine after that.”

“He was obviously shocked, and there were a few things in his life that he wanted to change to prevent those things from happening.”

The club rallied quickly around the 23-year-old, offering him’support’ and advice to ensure his and his family’s safety.

“The club gave him all the support he needed to try to forget about the situation, learn from it, and move on,” Arteta continued.

The terrifying moment Abderaham Muse brandished his baseball bat and demanded Gabriel’s belongings was captured on CCTV footage released by the Metropolitan Police.

The defender quickly parted with his belongings before the pair got physical, according to footage captured by cameras in Gabriel’s garage.

Muse was later identified as the perpetrator and arrested despite his ability to flee the scene.

Last month, he was sentenced to five years in prison for robbery and possession of a dangerous weapon.

His two accomplices, on the other hand, are still unknown.

“You have an appalling record for a man of your age,” Judge Thompson told the conviction-ridden Muse during his hearing.

“This was a horrifying and terrifying attack on a group of people simply returning home from a night out.”

Gabriel and his Arsenal teammates will return to action on Thursday night when they visit Manchester United at Old Trafford.

