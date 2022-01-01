Gabriel was sent off for Arsenal against Man City after receiving two yellow cards in a row, one of which was for SCUFFING the penalty spot.

Gabriel was sent off for Arsenal against Manchester City after receiving two yellow cards in a row, one of which was for SCUFFING the penalty spot.

ARSENAL defender Gabriel was sent off after receiving two yellow cards in three minutes, one for scuffing up the penalty area.

Referee Stuart Attwell awarded the penalty to the Premier League champions after Granit Xhaka brought down Bernardo Silva on the pitchside monitor.

Riyad Mahrez converted the penalty, canceling out Bukayo Saka’s opener.

When Gabriel got his marching orders, his situation quickly deteriorated.

After a long punt downfield from City keeper Ederson, Raheem Sterling turned the Arsenal man in the middle of the pitch.

The England international, however, was cynically blocked before he could get away from Gabriel.

Official Attwell was forced to re-book the Arsenal defender and issue a red card.

Between his two yellow cards, Gabriel Martinelli missed an open goal sitter for Arsenal, after Nathan Ake had cleared Aymeric Laporte’s misjudged header off the line.

After Gabriel’s dismissal, the Gunners went from having a chance to go 2-1 up to being reduced to ten men with the score still level.

WITH FREE BETS, GET MORE THAN £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

Visit our Transfer News Live blog for the most up-to-date rumors, gossip, and completed transfers.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]