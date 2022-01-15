Arsenal’s match against Tottenham has been called off after the Gunners’ appeal to the Premier League over injuries and the Covid case sparked outrage.

Arsenal’s match against Tottenham has been called off after the Gunners’ appeal to the Premier League over injuries and the Covid case caused a stir.

The game between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday has been CANCELLED following the Gunners’ appeal to the Premier League regarding Covid and injuries.

The decision has sparked outrage among fans and pundits, with many calling it “unfair.”

Mikel Arteta’s side could be without up to 13 senior players, so Arsenal requested that the game be postponed by the Premier League.

However, only one of those players is a Covid absentee, prompting widespread outrage.

Spurs are reportedly enraged by the decision.

Gary Neville, who was a pundit for Brighton’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Friday night, was particularly outspoken on the subject.

“I believe that all teams, not just those in the Premier League, but also those in the EFL, should be forced to play their fixtures,” he said.

“[Folarin] Balogun has been loaned out, [Ainsley] Maitland-Niles has been loaned out, and Xhaka has been sent off – none of this is the fault of anyone else.”

“We can’t just turn off the lights.”

“If it was solely due to Covid and unusual circumstances, [fine].”

“However, we’re now talking about teams that have called games off in the last few weeks based on whether they have the best team to win a game.”

“It has to stop, and I’m not referring to Arsenal.”

“Three or four weeks ago, I should have said something.

“Manchester United and other teams have 30-40 players in their squads – I’m not buying it if they can’t put 13-14 players together.”

“Unless there are a slew of Covid cases at Arsenal today, it should be rejected.”

Now is the time to put an end to it, and we must force teams to play.”

“This is not about Arsenal,” Neville added, “but all teams should be forced to play in the Premier League and EFL from now on.”

“However, why has the decision been delayed until today when the request was made at 6.30 p.m. last night?”

“Fans will be flying in from all over and will be stranded!”

Ian Wright, an Arsenal legend, retorted to Neville, saying, “‘FROM NOW ON.’

“This isn’t about Arsenal or the supporters.”

It’s about the end of Sky’s Super Sunday!”

Due to injuries to Emile Smith Rowe, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Sead Kolasinac, Arsenal was eager to have the game postponed.

Bukayo Saka, Kierney Tierney, Calum Chambers, and Cedric Soares all expressed reservations.

Granit Xhaka is suspended after being sent off at Anfield, and Martin Odegaard was unable to play due to Covid.

