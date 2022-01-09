Arsenal’s Nuno Tavares has been chastised for his reaction to a first-half substitution in the FA Cup.

Nuno Tavares of Arsenal has been chastised for his reaction to a first-half substitution in the FA Cup. ‘Arteta won’t like that,’ he says.

After a dreadful performance against Nottingham Forest, the left-back was replaced by Kieran Tierney after 34 minutes.

Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares could be in trouble with Mikel Arteta, according to Ian Wright, after his enraged reaction to being substituted in the first half of the FA Cup third round tie against Nottingham Forest.

Tavares had been on the pitch for 33 minutes and had made numerous errors, including allowing a pass to roll underneath his studs and out for a throw-in, conceding a corner with an attempted pass back to Bernd Leno, and misplacing numerous passes.

After one too many sloppy mistakes, Arteta summoned Kieran Tierney from the bench to take Tavares’ place at left-back.

As he walked away from the field, the 21-year-old took off both of his gloves and tossed them to the ground.

Nottingham Forest fans were clearly amused by Tavares’ plight, jeering him as he threw his gloves to the ground and chanting, “You’re going to cry in a minute.”

In the first half, Kieran Tierney is introduced.

Wright said at halftime on ITV, “He started very poorly.”

“I think this is the wrong manager to do that with because he’s coming off and throwing his gloves down.”

“That kind of attitude.”

Mikel Arteta won’t like the disrespect he’s showing right now, especially given his performance.”

“Why is he upset? He was in front of the manager in the dugout, he had been sloppy in everything he has done,” Roy Keane continued.

“A player can make a mistake, but that sloppiness stems from his attitude and how he began the game.

“You can’t start a game that way or you’ll be dragged off.”

