PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG is being pursued by six European clubs, according to reports, as Arsenal looks to offload the striker this month.

After being stripped of his captaincy by Mikel Arteta, the 32-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Emirates.

Due to disciplinary issues, Aubameyang hasn’t played for Arsenal since December 6.

Arsenal is hoping to get the Gabon international’s £350,000-a-week wages off their books now that he is in the final 18 months of his contract.

Al Nassr is said to have already made a loan offer to the former Borussia Dortmund striker, with the option to sign him permanently for £6.7 million.

Al Hilal, a Saudi Arabian rival, is also hoping to entice Aubameyang to the Middle East, where they will cover his wages.

However, the centre-forward is said to be against a move to the Gulf country, preferring to play in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

The Mirror reports that the 2020 FA Cup winner has a slew of suitors eager to keep him on the continent.

They claim that Barcelona and Sevilla in Spain, as well as Juventus and AC Milan in Italy, are interested in signing him.

As Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille consider a move for the ex-Saint-Etienne ace, a return to France could be on the cards.

However, according to the news organization, none of the clubs would be willing to pay his large salary.

Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Adebayor believes Aubameyang will never return to the Emirates, claiming that the fans lack the ability to forgive.

In 2009, Arsenal fans chastised Adebayor for joining Manchester City, before he wildly celebrated in front of the travelling supporters at the Etihad after scoring.

Despite the fact that Aubameyang declared himself fit after being released from the Africa Cup of Nations early, Adebayor believes he has played his final Arsenal game.

“I’m sure he’ll go through a lot because Arsenal is Arsenal,” he said.

You won’t be able to do whatever you want.

“Either they never learned or they never knew how to forgive,” says the narrator.

As a result, I’m sure he’ll go through a lot.

“However, he’s a powerful, good, and fantastic player.”

I wish him the best of luck.

We just want him to respond, so I sent him a message.

“He’s our African brother, and we want him to continue to represent Africa in the way he has…

