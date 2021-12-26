Arsenal’s Premier League match against Wolves has been postponed due to the Covid outbreak at Molineux.

Arsenal’s match against Wolves at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday is expected to be the latest Premier League match to be canceled due to Covid-19.

The match is likely to be postponed until the new year due to an outbreak of illnesses in Wolves’ squad, as well as several player injuries.

According to the Athletic, the Premier League has agreed to Wolves’ request to postpone the match.

It’s Wolves’ second festive fixture to be canceled, following their Boxing Day match against Watford, which was also called off due to case numbers in the Hornets’ squad.

Hwang Hee-chan, Rayan Ait-Nouri, and Willy Boly are all out with injuries at the moment.

Pedro Neto, Jonny Castro Otto, and Yerson Mosquera, who have been injured for a long time, are also out.

Since a 0-0 draw with Chelsea on December 19, the Midlands outfit hasn’t played.

Before that one, both Fabio Silva and Mosquera had tested positive.

However, there have been a number of new cases reported in recent days.

The next scheduled match for Bruno Lage’s side is on January 3 against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Mikel Arteta’s side will face Manchester City on New Year’s Day, after he said the festive fixture congestion was ‘unfair’ on Boxing Day.

It comes after Leeds’ Boxing Day match against Aston Villa was postponed.

The two teams were scheduled to face off on Tuesday, but the match has now been canceled.

A large number of Marcelo Bielsa’s players who tested positive before the match against Liverpool, which was canceled on Boxing Day, will not be released in time to play.

“We can confirm that our Premier League match against Aston Villa on December 28, 2021 has been postponed,” Leeds said in a statement.

“While there have been no new cases of COVID in the playing squad, the majority of those who tested positive prior to the Liverpool game are still in isolation.”

“As a result, we don’t have enough first-team players to meet the Premier League’s requirements for the match.”

“Aston Villa can confirm our Premier League fixture with Leeds United on Tuesday, December 28 has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases in the Leeds squad,” Villa said in a statement.

“On behalf of everyone at Aston Villa, we wish everyone at Leeds United all the best and hope for a speedy recovery.”

