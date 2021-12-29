Arsenal’s Premier League record from 2001-02, which ‘eclipses the Invincibles,’ has been preserved following Liverpool’s defeat at Leicester.

Arsenal has held a remarkable record since 2002, thanks to Liverpool’s defeat at Leicester.

On Tuesday, Ademola Lookman’s winner gave the Foxes a 1-0 victory over the Reds at King Power Stadium.

The Merseysiders failed to score and squandered a golden opportunity when Mohamed Salah missed a penalty kick.

For the first time this season, they went scoreless.

According to Opta, Arsenal’s team from the 2001-2002 season is still the only team in Premier League history to score in every single game over the course of a season.

Even Arsenal’s legendary Invincibles team couldn’t match that number in the 2003-2004 season.

Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Diogo Jota form a potent Liverpool attack.

Jurgen Klopp’s intimidating frontline, on the other hand, couldn’t match the achievements of legendary Arsenal forwards such as Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Sylvain Wiltord, and Nwankwo Kanu.

That season, the north Londoners won the Premier League by seven points over second-placed Liverpool.

Only three of Arsene Wenger’s team’s 38 league matches were lost.

Arsenal also scored a staggering 79 goals in the Premier League that season.

David Seaman, the legendary goalkeeper, had an outstanding season, allowing only 36 goals.

Despite scoring in every game that season, Arsenal scored eight times less than Manchester United, who finished third.

