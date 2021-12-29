Arsenal’s Premier League record from 2001-02, which ‘eclipses the Invincibles,’ has been preserved following Liverpool’s defeat at Leicester.

After Liverpool’s loss at Leicester, Arsenal’s Premier League stat from 2001-02, which ‘eclipses Invincibles,’ was preserved.

Arsenal has held a remarkable record since 2002, thanks to Liverpool’s defeat at Leicester.

Ademola Lookman’s winner gave the Foxes a 1-0 win over the Reds at King Power Stadium on Tuesday.

The Merseysiders failed to score and squandered a golden opportunity when Mohamed Salah missed from the spot.

According to Opta, Arsenal’s 2001-2002 squad is still the only team in Premier League history to score in every single game during a season.

Even the Gunners’ legendary Invincibles side couldn’t match that number in the 2003-2004 season.

Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Diogo Jota are among Liverpool’s ferocious attack.

Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Sylvain Wiltord, and Nwankwo Kanu, all legendary Arsenal forwards, were unable to overcome Jurgen Klopp’s formidable frontline.

That season, the north Londoners won the title by seven points over Liverpool, who came in second.

Only three of Arsene Wenger’s team’s 38 league matches were lost.

Arsenal also scored 79 goals in the Premier League that season.

David Seaman, a legend in goalkeeping, had an outstanding season, conceding only 36 goals.

Despite the fact that Arsenal scored in every game that season, they scored eight times fewer goals than Manchester United, who finished third.

