Arsenal’s Rob Holding has gone from being bald to having a full head of hair, a feat that has astounded fans.

Rob Holding, an Arsenal midfielder, has gone from nearly bald to sporting a full head of luscious locks.

Despite only turning 26 in September, the Gunners centre-back’s hairline was receding at the end of last season.

He was then photographed with a shaved head during pre-season over the summer, prompting speculation that he had undergone a hair transplant.

And pictures from last week’s Arsenal training show a complete transformation, with the defender sporting a full head of hair.

In 2016, Holding was signed from Bolton for £2 million, and he was fairly follicly blessed at the time.

But, like his playing time in recent months, his barnet gradually faded away.

Holding has previously spoken about his self-confidence issues as a result of his hair loss.

He also revealed that a hair transplant at a London clinic helped him change his mind.

@RobHolding95 has signed a new long-term contract that runs until 2024, with a one-year extension option.

“I struggled so much with my hair and self confidence because it’s World Mental Health Day,” he wrote on October 10.

“I’ve gotten a lot of questions about where I had my procedure.

“I was treated so well at the Wimpole Clinic in London, and I’m very pleased with the results.”

“I’ve received so many messages from people who have been affected by simple mental health and self-confidence issues.”

“I can’t say enough good things about this place; let’s all do better.”

Fans on social media praised Holding’s new look and expressed their admiration for the Englishman.

“Since that hair transplant, Rob Holding has been a different gravy,” J wrote.

“Holding’s hair transplant might be the greatest one ever,” BigJay added.

“Holding’s hair transplant is actually miracle work,” Patrick wrote on Twitter.

Only eight times has the two-time FA Cup winner appeared this season, four in the Carabao Cup and four in the Premier League.

Despite playing 38 times the previous season, Gabriel and Ben White have kept him out of the team.

Holding is the most recent celebrity footballer to undergo hair transplant surgery.

SunSport investigated celebrities who paid up to £30,000 for a procedure that completely transformed their appearance.

David Silva of Manchester City, Wayne Rooney of Manchester United, and Andros Townsend of Everton are among the players.

