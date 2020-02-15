Arsenal’s transfer blueprint for the summer as Mikel Arteta plots his revolution

Having firmly got his feet under the table at the Emirates Stadium, Mikel Arteta is ready to revolutionise Arsenal’s squad this summer in a bid to restore them to former glories.

As Sportsmail exclusively revealed, Arteta wants to be swift and have all his recruits secured before a ball is kicked at Euro 2020 in a bid to beginning planning his assault on the top four for the 2020-21 campaign.

He is prioritising a box-to-box midfielder, a central defender and a creative central midfielder but could yet face further holes to fill if stars such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette depart.

The trio are among the most well-paid at the club but with Barcelona circling Aubameyang, Ozil failing to hit the required levels and Lacazette favouring a move to Spain, Arteta’s overhaul could be among the club’s most drastic in years.

Aubameyang is entering the final 12 months of his contract and is yet to sign an extension, fuelling talk of an exit. Barcelona’s sporting director recently admitted their interest in the Gabon striker, who has scored 14 of Arsenal’s 32 Premier League goals so far this season.

‘I know him (Aubameyang). He has a profile that has depth. He is important, and in his team he is decisive,’ Abidal told Spanish outlet Sport. ‘It is good to bring this profile of player who can be in the market and can help you. We’ll see what will happen.

‘It is logical that in summer a “nine” will come. It is a necessity. We know that Suarez will come back strong, but you have to bring a top player in the summer. There is a list with players like [Olivier] Giroud, [Fernando] Llorente or Aubameyang, but for one thing or another we decided not to sign [someone in January].’

Whatever happens to their star striker, Arteta needs to put his stamp on the side from back to front as they hover just inside the top half of the Premier League after 25 games.

Two new players arrived in January, one of which was full-back Cedric Soares on loan and the other was defender Pablo Mari, and so Arteta will seek far larger funds when the summer rolls round.

William Saliba, who was signed last summer before being sent back on loan to Saint-Etienne, will arrive to bolster the defence but with the club some distance from the top four, Arteta is acutely aware that major surgery is needed to restore the club back to Europe’s premier club competition.

So, with that in mind, Sportsmail takes a look at who is on the Arteta’s wishlist this summer and assesses the impact they would have on the current crop.

Kurzawa was reported to have cleared out his locker in Paris ahead of a January move to Juventus… only for that deal to collapse and his locker quickly refilled.

But the 27-year-old remains high on Arteta’s wanted list for the summer with both Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney yet to prove their fitness on a regular basis to secure the left-back role.

The France international is out of contract at the end of the season and picking Kurzawa up on a free would be both a strong statement of intent as well as smart management to allocate funds to more problem areas.

Central defence is an obvious area that Arteta must strengthen come the summer.

At £30million, Lille’s 22-year-old star Gabriel Magalhaes fits the mould of what the Spanish coach is after: young, hungry and with an attitude to improve under his guidance.

Shkodran Mustafi and David Luiz remain unconvincing and are unlikely to be permanent fixtures together next season if Arteta is backed and lands his primary targets.

Strong in the air and with plenty of room to improve, Magalhaes’ signature would prove a major coup for the Gunners.

Another young centre-back turning heads on the continent, Dayot Upamecano will find himself a man in demand come the end of the season.

With RB Leipzig pushing to win the Bundesliga title, there was no way to prise Upamecano away in January. But the end of the season is likely to be the end in Germany for the 20-year-old and Arsenal are reportedly jockeying to be front of the queue to sign him.

Arsenal have pursued Upamecano for some time and they will hope that that commitment to signing him will pay dividends when he makes a call on his future.

He would surely go straight into the side if he swapped Leipzig for north London.

Swansea City have a habit of polishing diamonds with both Oli McBurnie and Daniel James earning Premier League moves last summer.

Highly-rated centre-back Joe Rodon appears next in line for a lucrative switch with Manchester City and Arsenal among his suitors.

Rodon is a Wales international at just 22 and his composure on the ball and ability to play out from the back makes him attractive to managers, like Arteta, who are keen to build attacks through the defenders.

The amount of attention on him means a bidding war could commence but Rodon, much like Upamecano and Magalhaes, represents a smart investment for Arteta’s rebuild.

Since leaving Chelsea for Bournemouth in 2017, Nathan Ake has established himself as one of the finest Premier League central defenders behind Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk.

That means he is not short of attention and should he be made available this summer – that could hinge on whether Bournemouth avoid relegation to the Championship – there could be a frenzy to sign him.

In the Dutchman, Arsenal would get a player ready-made for the Premier League who is also a threat on attacking set-pieces, key in the modern game with players like Van Dijk effective at both ends of the pitch.

Ake came through at Chelsea alongside Arsenal’s David Luiz and having spoken glowingly about the Brazilian in the past, Arteta may hope that proves decisive if he actively pursues the Cherries defender this summer.

Getting Boubakary Soumare to swap Ligue 1 for the Premier League proved too difficult to pull off in January. Newcastle put up a club-record bid of around £40m and were rejected by the player.

The defensive midfielder would add quality to help screen what has so far been a frail Arsenal defence and he would also add competition for places alongside Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira.

With Real Madrid among the interested parties, getting him to the Emirates Stadium, without the lure of Champions League football, could prove tough. But regular minutes and the chance to work under a tactician like Arteta might prove decisive.

The 21-year-old is another Ligue 1 star with admirers in the red half of north London.

Houssem Aouar has been likened to former Arsenal ace Aaron Ramsey and with question marks over Ozil and a general lack of creativity from midfield in this current side, acquiring the Lyon ace would be a sign Arteta has noticed the key areas of concern.

Fans are craving players who get them off their seat and in Aouar Arsenal would be getting a player years away from his peak. That prospect is something to leave any Gunners supporter salivating.

This could come down to a head-to-head between Arsenal and Manchester United, should the England international be made available by Leicester.

There has been talk that Maddison could commit to a new contract at Leicester and with the Foxes closing in on a Champions League spot next season, getting the England playmaker will not come cheap.

Much like Ake at Bournemouth, Maddison is ready-made in the Premier League and that comes with a sizeable price tag. But with Arteta looking to build a young and vibrant side to revolutionise the club’s fortunes, Maddison is a player he could build the entire team around.

This would be one of the statement signings anyone makes all summer if it comes off.

Few players in English football have as much hype and expectation around their next move as Birmingham prodigy Jude Bellingham does.

Both Manchester clubs, Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich are reported to be tracking him and yet Arsenal could steal a march with this freshening-up planned by Arteta.

It was a fee of around £30m that was suggested in the January window, as Manchester United failed to land the midfielder, but the summer may prove easier to negotiate with the Championship side.

Already proving an accomplished midfielder who shows maturity beyond his years, a step up a league is unlikely to faze the 16-year-old already used to immense pressure on his shoulders.

Arsenal have previous with Glen Kamara having brought him to their academy from Southend back in 2012.

He spent five years at the club before spreading his wings and has since earned rave reviews working under Steven Gerrard at Rangers.

The 14-cap Finland international has improved his physicality and would take the box-to-box midfield role that Arteta is so keen to fill this summer to ease the burden on Matteo Guendouzi.

His previous affinity to the club could prove central to any negotiations in sorting a north London homecoming.

Rating at close to £20m, Arsenal are attempting to be ahead of the curve when it comes to Feyenoord teenager Orkan Kokcu.

The teenager is rightly considered one of the best emerging midfielders in Holland and Sportsmail revealed in October that the Gunners are monitoring him closely.

Kokcu has shown maturity this season and has established himself as a key component of Dick Advocaat’s side. But an approach from a side the size of Arsenal would make it increasingly difficult for the Eredivisie club to stand in his way.

One of the more attainable targets on the list of players for the summer.

While PSV Eindhoven’s Mohamed Ihattaren is rightly considered one for the future aged just 17, as one of Europe’s wonderkids, he would believe he could arrive at Arsenal and make an immediate impact.

Used as both an attacking midfielder and one deployed further back, in a typical No 8 role, versatility is what makes Ihattaren such an enticing player to try and pursue in the summer.

He has unbelievable calmness in tight situations, happy to take the ball and play his way out of danger. Those who have scouted him this season have remarked how he has looked at his most potent in a free role behind the strikers.

If Ozil is managed to be shipped out and his wages are cleared, Ihattaren would provide a younger and arguably more exciting option for Arteta to call upon at No 10.

Another versatile attacking midfield option, Brazilian star Pedrinho would add flair on the right wing as well as a forward-thinking alternative at No 10.

Having spent a couple of years embedded in the first team at Corinthians, there are fears in South America that he will be the next Brazilian to be enticed by the bright lights of European football.

The 21-year-old is beginning to master the ability to cut inside to shoot, in the mould of Arjen Robben, and with more expected from £72m signing Nicolas Pepe next season, Arteta could look to place his emphasis in wide areas should he convince Pedrinho to join.

If Aubameyang or Lacazette do depart come the summer, Arteta simply has to add to his attacking options, even in spite of the emergence of Gabriel Martinelli this season.

Edouard has been a model of consistency leading the line for Celtic and he has dispelled any doubts over his position since filling the void left by Moussa Dembele, who swapped Celtic for Lyon.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is reported to be a big fan of Edouard and he would represent a far more economical transfer, with a fee of around £30m mooted to get him, than some other targets scoring across Europe right now, such as RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner.

Arteta would likely face competition from Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, who is said to be chasing a reunion with a player he worked with in Glasgow.